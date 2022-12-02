Holiday shopping is in full swing and for those shoppers who complete their list online the Kelowna RCMP remind you to be mindful of the delivery process.

In recent years delivery companies have increased dropping off items on doorsteps or at front doors without the occupants signing or even being home. Due to this new routine there have been an increase in “porch pirate” files with the Kelowna RCMP. The RCMP is reminding shoppers to think of alternative ways of dealing with your deliveries if you will not be at home during the day.

If possible, shoppers could send their packages to their work address or perhaps to a different mailing address where someone can accept the delivery regardless of time of day. Avoid leaving your online packages waiting on your front porch.

If you are the victim of a theft do not hesitate to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.