Reeling Seahawks have to regroup to keep playoff hopes alive

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The veterans in the Seattle Seahawks locker room contend there’s no concern about a divide forming even as the team has continued to falter for more than a month and watched their playoff hopes dwindle.

But they do agree that the next couple of weeks will show plenty about the character of their group, especially now after watching San Francisco celebrate winning the NFC West on Seattle’s home field.

“We’re kind of at one of those crossroads where you got three games left, and how do you want to finish? Do you want to finish and head to the playoffs, or do you want to finish and go home?” Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said. “That’s kind of what it is.”

Seattle’s fourth loss in five games came Thursday night in a 21-13 setback to the 49ers that ended up being more costly than just another loss. Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken hand late in the loss that will require surgery and keep him out for at least next week’s game at Kansas City.

Lockett’s injury was another blow on a night Seattle was simply outclassed by the 49ers. San Francisco dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides and two big plays in the passing game by rookie QB Brock Purdy was more than enough for the Niners.

It was a disheartening 60 minutes for the Seahawks when a month ago they appeared in control of the division before their slide and now look nothing like a possible playoff team.

“I think everyone is a little bit shocked. We didn’t expect to come out after the bye and lose these games,” Seattle QB Geno Smith said. “Everyone is a little bit shocked. Again, there is no panic. No one is putting their heads down or quitting. That’s one thing we’re not going to do.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Seahawks appeared to...