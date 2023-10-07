Roger Goodell says NFL may add new international host for game in 2024
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league could stage a game in yet another international location “as early as next year." Goodell spoke at a fans’ forum in London, which is hosting three games this season before the international slate switches to Germany for two games in November. The league recently confirmed that cities in Spain and Brazil are under review as potential hosts in the future. League officials have made site visits to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil and Madrid in Spain to examine stadiums and talk to local stakeholders.
Missing Person to locate – Satnam AujlaKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 48-year-old male.
Thanksgiving Office ClosureThe Office will reopen on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 am.
Missing Person to locate – Raven ChanKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 25-year-old female.
Fire Prevention Week focuses on cooking safetyAccording to NFPA, cooking is one of the leading causes of home fires in North America and home fire injuries in the United States.
Winter closures & seasonal hours begin at Kelowna’s parks next weekIn anticipation of the cooling weather, seasonal closures and modification of hours will begin next week at Kelowna’s parks and sports fields.
RDNO Launches Survey to seek Public Input on Development Plan for Coldstream RanchlandsThe Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is inviting the public to provide input on the proposed development plan for the Coldstream Ranchlands.
Council names Haddad as new city managerHaddad will begin his new duties effective immediately.
Cell phone blitzOver the course of two hours, officers issued twenty-two cell phone tickets along with four no seatbelt tickets.