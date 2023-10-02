Rookie Devon Witherspoon scores on 97-yard pick six as Seahawks D leads Seattle over Giants

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherson scored on a 97-yard interception return late in the third quarter and the Seattle Seahawks tied a team record with 11 sacks in a 24-3 victory over the struggling and offensively inept New York Giants. Geno Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf late in the first quarter after a strip-sack by defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. set up a short drive. Keneth Walker III added 1-yard TD run as the Seahawks (3-1) won their third straight. Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Witherspoon and Uchenna Nwosu each had two sacks. Wagner also had 17 tackles. The Giants are 1-3.