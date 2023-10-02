Rookie Devon Witherspoon scores on 97-yard pick six as Seahawks D leads Seattle over Giants
Rookie cornerback Devon Witherson scored on a 97-yard interception return late in the third quarter and the Seattle Seahawks tied a team record with 11 sacks in a 24-3 victory over the struggling and offensively inept New York Giants. Geno Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf late in the first quarter after a strip-sack by defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. set up a short drive. Keneth Walker III added 1-yard TD run as the Seahawks (3-1) won their third straight. Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Witherspoon and Uchenna Nwosu each had two sacks. Wagner also had 17 tackles. The Giants are 1-3.
-
Wildfires in Okanagan and Shuswap cause $720 million in insured damage: IBC saysThese wildfires are now the most costly insured event ever recorded in British Columbia and the tenth costliest in Canada's history.
-
BC government introduces legislation for emergency management task forcePeople and communities in British Columbia will be better prepared for emergencies and disasters under the most comprehensive and progressive emergency management framework in Canada with the introduction of the emergency and disaster management act, and the launch of an expert task force on emergencies.
-
Be ready for Thanksgiving weekend border backups: CBSAThe Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that the Canadian Thanksgiving and US Columbus Day long weekend is a busy time at the border.
-
Celebrate the annual nut harvest at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional ParkThis free event runs between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with a break in demonstrations between noon and 12:30 p.m.
-
Caravan Walk of Terror a ‘thrill machine’Outdoor theatre company turns up the volume on 18th event with costume contest, two bands
-
Thanksgiving hours of operation at civic propertiesIn observance of Thanksgiving, City Hall will be closed Monday, Oct. 9.
-
Draining of City irrigation water to begin Oct. 20, 2023The City of Penticton will begin draining the irrigation systems of Ellis Creek (Valleyview Road area) and Penticton Creek (Naramata Road area) starting Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
-
Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital emergency departmentOliver and area residents are advised of temporary changes to emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.
-
CLUB RECAP: Softball wins gold at WCSA Championship; men’s rugby remains undefeatedFor the second time in three years, softball won gold at the WCSA Championship after beating Calgary 6-1 in the final while men’s rugby dominate Alberta 64-10