Rookie Devon Witherspoon unsigned and absent from start of Seahawks camp
Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon wasn't on the field for the start of training camp as he remains the only unsigned player from this year’s rookie class. A cornerback from Illinois, Witherspoon was the fifth overall pick by the Seahawks. He is due a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million as the terms of being selected fifth overall. Seattle also placed six players on the physically unable to perform list before the start of camp, including safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback Riq Woolen.
Over 700 Properties Evacuated in Osoyoos AreaOfficials Concerned More High Winds May Lead To More Evacuations
AMBER ALERT RESULTS IN CRIMINAL CHARGESCharges laid following conclusion of AMBER Alert
Alberta Plane Crash Claims 6 LivesFlight was destined for Salmon Arm Friday Night
Children safe - Amber Alert cancelledMother and boyfriend charged.
UPDATE: Osoyoos WildfireHundreds evacuated. Hundreds more on alert.
Structure Protection Units being set up as a precautionShuswap Emergency Program Update – July 28, 2023 – 12:30 PM
Grindrod Water - Precautionary Boil Water Notice Rescinded & Updated Water RestrictionsThe Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises that the Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued on July 22, 2023 to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility has been RESCINDED.
UPDATE: Transit changes on Vancouver Avenue and Ellis Street pausedThe City is issuing an update following an announcement sent earlier today regarding traffic and transit changes planned for Vancouver Avenue and Abbott Street.