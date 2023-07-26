Rookie Devon Witherspoon unsigned and absent from start of Seahawks camp

Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon wasn't on the field for the start of training camp as he remains the only unsigned player from this year’s rookie class. A cornerback from Illinois, Witherspoon was the fifth overall pick by the Seahawks. He is due a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million as the terms of being selected fifth overall. Seattle also placed six players on the physically unable to perform list before the start of camp, including safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, defensive tackle Bryan Mone and cornerback Riq Woolen.