Rookies Cross, Lucas passing early tests on Seahawks O-line

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Perhaps it’s a sign of how much the Seattle Seahawks are likely counting on their two rookie offensive linemen to contribute immediately.

Several mornings during training camp there’s been extra meetings on top of the normal meetings for Charles Cross and Abe Lucas to try and get the duo up to speed and ready for what’s to come in their first NFL season.

Consider it an accelerated crash course.

“We have extra meetings with the rookies, myself or (assistant offensive line coach) Keli’i (Kekuewa) will meet with them extra,” Seattle offensive line coach Andy Dickerson said. “We have rookie meetings, but then he will grab them early in the morning sometimes, so you just keep giving them the information.”

It’s becoming clearer that Seattle intends to lean heavily on its two rookie draft picks going into this season. Cross was the No. 9 overall pick out of Mississippi State, the highest pick for the Seahawks since 2010 when they also drafted a left tackle — Russell Okung at No. 6 overall.

Lucas was Seattle’s third-round pick, a bullying right tackle from Washington State that provides the Seahawks a pair of bookends to build around now and into the future.

They both saw significant playing time in last weekend’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh. And they’re expected to start together on Thursday night against Chicago.

“I guess it’s been nice to just kind of have that same sort of mentality. I guess learning curve to climb (together) with a guy there who is my age going through the same stuff,” Lucas said.

Cross was regarded as one of the best pass blocking offensive linemen in last year’s draft, but run blocking was the question. The same question lingered about Lucas since both had played in the offensive systems of Mike Leach during their time in...