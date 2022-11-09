Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith.

Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this season is Smith's willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate the play-calling.

“If you notice, Geno's going off the wristband, and that's a big help,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Tuesday. “It's smoothed things out, sped things up. And that's part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that. So, we didn't do that before.”

Asked Wednesday about Carroll's comments, Wilson responded: “I don't know exactly what he said, but I think, you know, (I) won a lot of games there without one on the wrist. And I didn't know winning or losing mattered if you wore the wristband or not.”

When players wear the bulky bands on their non-throwing forearm, whoever is calling the plays can just give the QB a specific number, rather than a convoluted play with all the protections and built-in nuances. That way, there's less chance something gets missed in the relay to his teammates, the team can break the huddle quicker and the quarterback has more time to survey the defense at the line of scrimmage.

Wilson wore a wristband in the Broncos' last game, a 21-17 come-from-behind win over the Jaguars in London before their bye last week.

Wilson went 104-53-1 in the regular season in his decade in Seattle, plus 9-7 in the playoffs, which included the Seahawks' only Super Bowl championship, a 43-8 demolition of Denver and Peyton Manning's record-breaking 2013 offense.

Wilson's fractured relationship with Carroll led to the quarterback’s stunning departure from...