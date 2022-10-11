Russell Wilson returns to practice 4 days after injection

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson threw passes at practice Tuesday without any apparent discomfort or restrictions just four days after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder.

Wilson strained the latissimus dorsi, the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms, on his right side near his throwing shoulder in a 32-23 loss to the Raiders on Oct. 2.

He played through the injury four days later in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts, then flew to L.A. for the injection in hopes of relieving the discomfort.

Wilson briefly mentioned “battling” shoulder discomfort in his postgame comments, but didn’t blame the injury for his poor performance in which he completed just 21 of 39 passes, threw two big interceptions and didn’t see a wide-open KJ Hamler on the final play in overtime.

“Now that you guys know that he’s been battling an injury, the cool thing about Russell is that it wasn’t something that he let everyone know,” left guard Dalton Risner said. “It wasn’t something that he was complaining about during the week. He wanted to ... help us get a win.”

Wilson's injury is more commonly seen in baseball players and typically is treated with ice and a break from any exercise.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a similar injury that sidelined him for most of the Cowboys’ training camp last year when he didn’t throw for a month to let his injury heal.

The Broncos (2-3) don't anticipate Wilson having to miss any games.

“Russell’s a very tough human being," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. "He’s not going to miss anything. He wants to be out there competing for this team. So we’ll just make sure that we take care of him, do the right thing to get him to as close...