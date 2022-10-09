Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury.

“I think it’s going to be Andy," Saints coach Dennis Allen said Friday after Dalton took first-team practice snaps for the third day this week while season-opening starter Jameis Winston continued his recovery from back and ankle injuries.

Dalton made his first start for New Orleans in last week's 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London, completing 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown without an interception. Dalton was sacked twice and turned the ball over on a fumble.

“Andy did a nice job. I thought he performed well in the game,” Allen said. “That’s why Andy’s here, is because he’s a proven vet and we feel like we can go in and play good football with him running the team.”

Dalton, 35, is in his 12th season and first with the Saints. He looked accurate and decisive in both his preseason appearances and in much of his lone regular-season game with New Orleans.

“I feel really good about where I’m at in this offense and just the understanding of everything,” Dalton said. "Now, for us, it’s just about going out and executing and making sure everyone’s on the same page.”

Last week, Dalton was missing dynamic running back Alvin Kamara as well as Thomas. Kamara, who has missed two of New Orleans' previous three games with a rib injury, has said he is ready to play this week.

“Everything doesn’t always have to be perfect and he can find a way to make plays,” Dalton said of Kamara. "He can do so much. ... Any time you get the ball in his hands you know something positive Is going to happen.”

Winston started New Orleans' first...