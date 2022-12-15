iHeartRadio

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13


Seahawks_450
San Francisco 7 7 7 0 21
Seattle 0 3 3 7 13
First Quarter

SF_Kittle 28 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 3:58.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 38, 4:47.

SF_McCaffrey 1 run (Gould kick), :49.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 54 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 14:13.

Sea_FG Myers 51, 8:08.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Fant 10 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:39.

___

. . . ... ... . .
SF Sea
First downs 15 ..
12