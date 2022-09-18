San Francisco 27, Seattle 7
|Seattle
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|San Francisco
|6
|14
|0
|7
|—
|27
SF_FG Gould 20, 9:16.
SF_FG Gould 33, 1:26.Second Quarter
SF_Dwelley 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:19.
SF_Juszczyk 1 run (Gould kick), 1:26.Third Quarter
Sea_M.Jackson 85 blocked field goal return (Myers kick), 5:25.Fourth Quarter
SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:51.
___. . ... ... .
|Sea
|SF
|First...
-
-
-
