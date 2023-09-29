Saquon Barkley is limited for the 2nd straight New York Giants practice
Saquon Barkley was limited at practice for the second straight day and the star running back’s status for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks remains uncertain because of a sprained right ankle. Heavy rain left the practice fields wet and puddled so New York (1-2) moved its workout Friday indoors. Barkley, who sustained a high ankle spain against Arizona and sat out against San Francisco on Sept. 21, did some straight ahead running and jumped over thin retangular pads in the portion of the workout open to the media. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 did not speak to the media.
Road closure to 20th and traffic disruptions to 27th street in VernonThe City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.
Expect construction delays on section of Warren Avenue throughout OctoberTwo separate construction projects involving Warren Avenue W are anticipated to cause minor delays in the area near the Channel Parkway throughout October.
New traffic safety features being added to Jermyn Avenue to slow vehicles through school zone.A new raised crosswalk and other safety features are being added to Jermyn Avenue to slow vehicles through the busy school zone between KVR Middle and Penticton High schools.
Grand Opening of Summerland Organics Processing FacilityThe District of Summerland celebrated the opening of a new organics processing facility site at the Summerland Landfill this afternoon, Friday, September 29, 2023.
Next steps for Lake-to-Lake on South Main and Martin St. ‘sign diet’At Tuesday’s meeting, Council will hear how public feedback informed the design of the fourth and final section of the Lake-to-Lake Route and how the City can modify the Martin Street section to respond to feedback received since its installation in 2021.
Cristall returned to Rockets from Capitals training campThe Washington Capitals announced today that 18-year-old forward Andrew Cristall has been returned to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2023-24 season.
New washroom hours for fall and winterEffective October 1, there will be changes to hours for year-round washrooms provided by the City of Penticton.
Ellison Fire Department looking for new recruits: RDCOWhen the pagers sound, members of the Ellison Fire Department are always ready to answer the call for help.