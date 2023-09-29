Saquon Barkley is limited for the 2nd straight New York Giants practice

Saquon Barkley was limited at practice for the second straight day and the star running back’s status for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks remains uncertain because of a sprained right ankle. Heavy rain left the practice fields wet and puddled so New York (1-2) moved its workout Friday indoors. Barkley, who sustained a high ankle spain against Arizona and sat out against San Francisco on Sept. 21, did some straight ahead running and jumped over thin retangular pads in the portion of the workout open to the media. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 did not speak to the media.