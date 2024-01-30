School is back in session!

Good news for students and parents as the Anne McClymont Elementary School will reopen one day early.

The Central Okanagan School District announced today, students can start back at the school effective February 1st.

Originally the school was set to reopen on friday.

A water main break shut down the school on January 14th. However, repairs were more extensive than originally thought as the break was under the building's foundation, requiring additional excavation.

During the closure, students were accommodated at nearby schools.