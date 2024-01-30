School is back in session!
Good news for students and parents as the Anne McClymont Elementary School will reopen one day early.
The Central Okanagan School District announced today, students can start back at the school effective February 1st.
Originally the school was set to reopen on friday.
A water main break shut down the school on January 14th. However, repairs were more extensive than originally thought as the break was under the building's foundation, requiring additional excavation.
During the closure, students were accommodated at nearby schools.
-
-
RCMP seeking witnesses to collision on Rifle RoadThe vehicles involved include a white Mazda pickup truck and a light grey Hyundai Elantra.
-
-
Ground works begin at TrailsideGround works begin at Trailside
-
Armed Takedown Plaza 33Police are now saying there was no bank robbery at the Plaza 33 TD Bank
-
BCHP using February to reinforce Slow Down and Move Over laws for driversDuring the month of February, BC Highway Patrol will be out in force throughout the province to reinforce with motorists the need to Slow Down and Move Over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have lights flashing.
-
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Peaking at our homeworkThe Premier just pulled a fast one in his recent announcement that cellphones will be banned from schools in BC, starting next school year.
-
Warriors Add Local Products Flint & Podworny For 2024/25 SeasonThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitments of a pair of forwards in Logan Flint (’07) and Kelsen Podworny (’07) for the 2024/25 season.
-
Okanagan Mayors plea for appeal of BC Supreme Court injunction on restricting public use of drugsThe letter also expresses support for broader public safety with the drug decriminalization pilot, and for more investments and access to treatment options.