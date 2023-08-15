iHeartRadio

Seahawks activate LB Jordyn Brooks off PUP list less than 9 months after knee injury


The Seattle Seahawks have activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the physically unable to perform list less than nine months after he suffered a major knee injury. Brooks’ return instantly boosts Seattle’s linebacker group. Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets. He had surgery later in January. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has said throughout training camp that Brooks was on the verge of returning.
