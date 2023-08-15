Seahawks activate LB Jordyn Brooks off PUP list less than 9 months after knee injury
The Seattle Seahawks have activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the physically unable to perform list less than nine months after he suffered a major knee injury. Brooks’ return instantly boosts Seattle’s linebacker group. Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets. He had surgery later in January. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has said throughout training camp that Brooks was on the verge of returning.
Four westside regional parks closed due to fireOut of an abundance of caution, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) closed four regional parks in the evacuation alert zone for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Construction update for phase 2 of Silver Star Road multi-use pathwayCrews continue to make progress on phase 2 of the Silver Star Road multi-use pathway project.
Multiple Charges Laid in an August 4th incidentThe Provincial Crown Council has approved charges of Robbery, Assault with a weapon, uttering threats and Failure to comply with court ordered conditions.
McDougall Creek Wildfire UpdateEvacuation Alerts are currently in effect for portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.
EOC Update: Crater Creek wildfireCrews succeeded in clearing Ashnola Road on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, allowing a convoy of evacuees to travel safely to Keremeos early in the afternoon.
Water Board releases calls to action as Okanagan-bound invasive mussel-infested watercraft interceptThe IMDP has intercepted 80 high risk watercraft on their way into B.C
Update: Crews get fire along Mission Creek under controlThe Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being diligent in reporting fires.
KFD give update on morning wildfire along Mission CreekAt approximately 10:30 am this morning several smoke sightings were called in to the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre for a wildfire burning along Mission Creek.