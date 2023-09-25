Seahawks are 2-1 and have solid run game with Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet

Pete Carroll has always loved the idea of having two running backs with separate styles to feature in his offense. Early in his Seattle tenure, it wasn’t needed with Marshawn Lynch carrying the load. But as years progressed, finding that one-two punch of styles has remained a want that’s been fulfilled at times and elusive at others. Sunday’s 37-27 win over Carolina was the first glimpse of what the next attempt at finding that kind of duo could lead to for the Seahawks. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and caught another three passes for 59 yards. Zach Charbonnet, in his first extended work of the season, had nine carries for 46 yards.