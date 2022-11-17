Seahawks believe Geno Smith's surprising run will continue

SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago.

Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.

“You guys can go look at the video, how he was throwing the Horns down and talking trash to me and all type of stuff,” Diggs recalled. “I’m just like, ‘All right, bro.’ But that’s just who he was. He was a Heisman candidate at the point. So, he had the right to do his trash talk.”

Fast forward 10 years and some of that confidence and swagger that Smith showed in those college moments have returned.

It’s a more mature version, molded and shaped by a decade of NFL hardship. But now that Smith is thriving, with a season to date that's among the best of any quarterback in the league so far this season.

He has earned the right to let some of that swagger resurface.

“I think it’s a mixture of talent and mental stability. I think those things are coming into a good combination right now,” Smith said. “I’ve always had those two things, so it’s more so just me being in the light versus doing it in the shadows.”

The Seahawks arrived at their bye week at 6-4 following their 21-16 loss last Sunday to Tampa Bay in Munich, Germany. They are leading the NFC West by a half-game over San Francisco after 10 games, which is a prediction no one would have made before the season.

While there are plenty of reasons behind Seattle’s surprising season so far, the play of Smith is at the top of the list. It hasn’t been perfect,...