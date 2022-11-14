Seahawks brought back down after clunker in Germany

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were enjoying a charmed existence as one of the best stories of the NFL through the first half of the season.

But they headed into their bye week following a clunker of a performance on an international stage in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay, which resurfaced some issues with the Seahawks that had been quieted during their four-game winning streak.

“We allowed them to do things they hadn’t done,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “They ran the ball really well, and they played really well on third down. Those aren’t things they’ve been really great at, and we were kind of hoping it wouldn’t be like that.”

The first NFL game played in Germany was a forgettable on-field experience for the Seahawks (6-4), who couldn’t get off the field on third down defensively against Tom Brady, lacked any offensive consistency in the first half and saw some mistakes from quarterback Geno Smith that he’s mostly avoided to date.

After more than a month of solid and sometimes exceptional play, Smith seemed to suffer a market correction. He was indecisive and at times jumpy in the pocket. He lacked some of the accuracy that defined his success through the first nine games. And he had a costly fumble deep in Tampa Bay territory in the third quarter when he could have easily just thrown the ball away.

Smith had a few flashy spots in the fourth quarter and his overall numbers were still solid. But he was 6 of 10 for 69 yards in a first half in which Seattle had a meager three first downs.

“I don’t think that first half really is who we are," Smith said. “We couldn’t get anything going.”

Seattle needs to hope the overall performance was just a blip and a brief re-emergence of problems from earlier in the season. But it is still leading the NFC West after...