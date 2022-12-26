Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead.

That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams in the AFC in the second half.

It was another game where the plan that led to success earlier in the season was flipped. While there were improvements defensively, Seattle was terrible offensively in the first half, finished just 2 of 14 on third down conversions and failed to score on three drives inside the Kansas City 40 in the second half.

“That’s what it feels like. We’re not playing connected to help one another out and take advantage of a terrific day of defense,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “We weren’t able to do that.”

Yet, despite the glaring issues and appearance that Seattle doesn’t have the look of a playoff team, the postseason is still a possibility. The first step is winning the final two home games, beginning with Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets. Seattle also needs help.

Seattle also needs to rediscover what was working earlier in the season when Geno Smith wasn’t under constant pressure from a leaky offensive line, when Kenneth Walker III and Seattle’s run game was humming and when the Seahawks had a pass rush capable of flustering opposing quarterbacks. All those appeared in brief moments against the Chiefs.

Ultimately, just having the lead again would be a good place to start for the Seahawks.

“We had a tough stretch, but that’s in the past....