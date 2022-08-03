Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.
The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team.
Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season.
The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
-
CFSEU-BC issue warning for prolific individuals involved in gang conflicts and violenceThe Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), in partnership with its policing partners, is issuing a public warning due to the significant threat to the public posed by 11 individuals involved in ongoing gang conflicts and their connection to high levels of violence.
-
Regional employers to receive bonus from Okanagan College for hiring apprentices out of schoolHiring and training first year apprentices in the skilled trades is now easier and more affordable for regional employers.
-
RCMP locate and arrest Michael BopfingerBopfinger was transported to the Vernon Detachment to later appear in court.
-
No major fires reported in Shuswap after recent stormsThe Shuswap Emergency Program is receiving regular updates from BC Wildfire Service regarding fires stemming from recent lightning activity in the Shuswap.
-
-
-
-
-
Wildfire evacuees can apply for emergency permit to access property: RDOS EOC saysThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has developed a procedure for residents on Evacuation Order to temporarily access their properties.