Seahawks concerned about offense after 6 quarters of failure

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The concerns about the Seattle Seahawks going into the season centered on the offense.

Sunday provided an example of why those worries were legitimate. The Seahawks' struggles continued after an unproductive second half during their season-opening win over Denver.

Seattle’s 27-7 loss to San Francisco probably should have been expected. Coming off the emotional high of beating the Broncos and Russell Wilson in his return to Seattle, a letdown was probable.

No matter Seattle’s emotional state, the offense has clear problems. Seattle hasn’t scored an offensive point since the second quarter of the opener. Its run game is mostly nonexistent. Geno Smith’s performance at quarterback has been serviceable, but also lacking the big plays the Seahawks relied upon in the Wilson era.

And when Seattle finally put together a sustained drive in the second quarter against the 49ers, the baffling decision to call a pass by running back DeeJay Dallas blew up on the Seahawks and ended with a deflating end-zone interception.

“There’s some real solid things, but we’ve got to get the running game a more active part of the game, and in this game we needed to take what they were giving us more so,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Carroll said his team should have let Smith throw more often with the 49ers focused on stopping the run. He said there was concern about how rookie offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas would hold up against the 49ers' pass rush.

“We didn’t want to open it up and expose the tackles any more than we had to. So that all kind of fit together,” Carroll said. “But they’re holding up. They did a nice job in general. Geno’s in command of what’s going on, he’s real accurate with his decision-making. I think it’s just more freely...