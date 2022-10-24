Seahawks continue to validate start, sit atop NFC West

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing.

Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the victory that validated the Seahawks are on the right path. It was Seattle's second straight win and left the Seahawks on top of the NFC West.

The Seahawks defense has stopped hemorrhaging points and yards. Rookie running back Ken Walker III has burst onto the scene, moving into a starting role. And quarterback Geno Smith has continued to play beyond expectations.

However unexpected, it’s no wonder Seattle is sitting atop the NFC West after seven games.

“We have a long way to go — 4-3 is OK but it’s not the greatest,” Smith said. “We have a long way to go. We must keep building.”

Seattle’s win over the Chargers was its first over a team with a winning record this season. And they won despite DK Metcalf being a spectator for three quarters because of a knee injury and managing just one reception.

The Seahawks got a bit of good news regarding Metcalf. Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury, but as of now won’t need surgery on the injury. Metcalf will do rehab on the knee in the hopes of being able to return.

When? That’s the unknown. After facing the Giants, Seattle is on the road at Arizona and then travels to Germany for its matchup against Tampa Bay in Munich, followed by the bye week.

Rest might make the most sense and as the Seahawks showed against the Chargers, the passing game is still pretty good even when Metcalf isn’t on the field. But Metcalf is pushing to get back as quickly as he can.

“In his mind he wants to try to practice Wednesday. I don’t know if that’s even possible....