Seahawks cooking on offense but getting burned on defense

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Geno Smith is cooking and the Seattle Seahawks defense is getting cooked.

That’s probably an oversimplification of all that’s happening with the Seahawks right now, but it’s the easiest way to describe Seattle after it improved to 2-2 with Sunday’s wild 48-45 win over Detroit.

Smith is playing at a level no one could have expected when he won the starting job as the successor to Russell Wilson with the Seahawks.

Smith threw for another 320 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another 49 yards and a score in the victory over the Lions.

Smith is completing 77.3% of his passes, the highest completion rate in league history for a quarterback through their first four games with a minimum of 125 attempts. The numbers are staggeringly good.

“It’s good for our offense to have that happen because we can now see that we can do that. That’s our standard. We’ve got to make sure we maintain that,” Smith said.

And then there’s the flip side. While Smith led an offense that rolled up 555 yards, the third most in franchise history, Seattle’s defense allowed 520 yards to a Detroit offense that was missing two of its best skill position players.

All four opponents have rushed for more than 100 yards, and the Lions had seven plays of 20 yards or more, something that does not sit well with coach Pete Carroll and the expectations he has for Seattle’s defense.

“The explosive plays are giving them all kinds of opportunities that we can’t give up,” Carroll said. “And those are one thing or another. It’s not any one thing. It’s not the coverage that we’re playing or it’s not the style of stuff or any of that. We just have to execute better and not give up the yardage we’re giving up.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Part of Smith’s...