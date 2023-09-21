iHeartRadio

Seahawks could be without standout young CB Riq Woolen for matchup with Panthers


The Seattle Seahawks may be without starting cornerback Riq Woolen for Sunday’s game against Carolina as he deals with a chest injury. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says Woolen was “pretty sore,” and would need to make significant strides in his recovery to be ready to face the Panthers. Woolen was injured in the first half of Seattle’s 37-31 overtime win over Detroit. Rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon stepped in at left cornerback and played the majority of the game in Woolen’s place. To add depth in the secondary, the Seahawks signed veteran Artie Burns off the practice squad to the active roster.
