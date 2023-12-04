Seahawks-Cowboys Thursday night game sets record for Prime Video and NFL streaming
The Dallas Cowboys' 41-35 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night set a record as the most-streamed game in NFL history as well as setting a new mark as the most-watched game on Amazon Prime Video. The previous standard for both was the Sept. 14 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. According to Nielsen and Amazon, the game averaged 15.26 million on Prime Video and on local broadcast stations in Seattle and Dallas. That surpassed the 15.1 million that watched Vikings-Eagles. The streaming-only number was 11.1 million on Prime Video, Twitch and NFL+. The old mark was 10.4 million.
Vees hosting Teddy & Toque Toss SaturdayThe Vees encourage fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal.
Warriors Applebee snags BCHL's 1st star of weekThe BC Hockey League announced their Three Stars of the Week with West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Rorke Applebee earning 1st star honours from the week of November 26th to December 2nd.
Submissions Now Open to 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture ExhibitThe call for artists to apply to participate in the 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is now open.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Eby's NDP have broken BCIn British Columbia, a province once celebrated for its robust public services and quality of life, a crisis looms large, rooted in governmental mismanagement, short-sighted policies, and a lack of collaborative leadership.
Alert remains in place while rock remediation wraps upThe State of Local Emergency declared on November 21 has been rescinded but an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.