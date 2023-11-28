Seahawks dealing with 2 straight losses and funky schedule getting ready for Dallas
While most of the rest of the league played on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks were treating it like a Wednesday while starting to get ready for another Thursday game. Confusing? The Seahawks were trying to figure it out themselves. On top of losing two straight, the Seahawks are facing the most difficult section of their schedule and a calendar they’ve never experienced. The Seahawks were thumped 31-13 by San Francisco on Thanksgiving night at home and will turn around and play on a second straight Thursday when they play at Dallas in just a few days. So instead of getting an extended weekend off to rest and watch the remaining games around the league, Carroll and his players were back to work.
