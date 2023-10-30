Seahawks defense continues trend of locking down opponents in the second half

Pete Carroll cares about stats that accentuate two areas — ones that highlight that his defense is playing well and ones that show his team is excelling as the game progresses, especially in the fourth quarter. Combine those two aspects, and you get a very happy Seattle Seahawks coach. In the past four games, Seattle’s defense has allowed a total of nine second-half points and zero touchdowns. That trend continued Sunday in Seattle’s 24-20 win over Cleveland where all the Browns could manage in the second half was a pair of field goals.