Seahawks deserve serious look riding 3-game win streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?

At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.

But it seems past time for the tone about the Seahawks to change, especially after their thorough 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Seattle is 5-3, winners of three straight and leading the NFC West. They’re playing a complementary style during this win streak that other teams should be envying, especially those that were supposed to be the elite of the NFC and are currently scuffling.

There’s no guarantee this is going to continue for Seattle. But maybe, just maybe, Pete Carroll knew what he was doing all along.

“I hate that we were crappy early in the year and we weren’t doing stuff right, but we held on to it and we knew -- we felt like we knew where we could go, and we’re getting going,” Carroll said after Sunday’s win. “All the people that doubt — we run the ball too much, you don’t understand football and he can’t stay up with the new game and all that kind of stuff — that’s a bunch of crap, I’m telling you.

"We’re doing fine. We’re all right. I don’t mind proving it day in and day out.”

Seattle’s next two games are on the road at Arizona and against Tampa Bay in Germany before the bye week. But both games seem winnable and 7-3 can’t be out of the question for Seattle.

WHAT’S WORKING

Less than a month ago, Seattle’s run defense was in shambles after giving up 235 yards on the ground against New Orleans. Only...