Seahawks' Diggs thankful for time in Detroit ahead of return

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Looking back on how his career started and the opportunity that was given has only strengthened the feelings Quandre Diggs has for the Detroit Lions.

Maybe not so much the coaching regime that decided Diggs was expendable and led to his trade to Seattle. But in terms of the organization as a whole, Diggs still has a deep appreciation for Detroit.

“It’s always a special place for me. Even like watching on film, just seeing the turf and seeing the fans in the stadium it brings back memories, of course,” Diggs said Wednesday. “Detroit is what made me into who I am now, so I’m forever grateful for my opportunity.”

Diggs will make his first return to Detroit on Sunday when the Seahawks and Lions clash. Diggs was a sixth-round pick by the Lions in 2015 and grew into being a starter for Detroit most of his final three seasons.

But there was friction between Diggs and the coaching staff led by Matt Patricia. Unexpectedly midway through the 2019 season, Diggs — one of the Lions’ team captains — was traded away to Seattle where he has thrived.

Diggs has started every game he’s played since joining the Seahawks and been a standout. In some ways, Diggs was given a second chance, something that Seattle coach Pete Carroll noted last offseason.

“You don’t know that Quandre stepped up in Detroit and said some stuff that he felt needed to be said in that program for whatever was going on. I don’t know what the story was all about, but when he did, he put himself in a light where he wasn’t in great favor there,” Carroll said in March.

“We were able to give him a second shot at coming to us and look what has happened with Quandre, we just signed him to a huge deal to be a great leader in our program. He’s a magnificent player, back-to-back Pro Bowls and all of that...