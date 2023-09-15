Seahawks down both offensive tackles against Lions, while Jamal Adams moves closer to return
Seattle Seahawks starting right tackle Abraham Lucas will undergo a procedure on his sore knee that landed him on injured reserve earlier this week. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Lucas has not had the procedure yet and it’s one a number of players have undergone previously. Carroll did not specify exactly what the procedure is. Seattle will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday against Detroit. Left tackle Charles Cross was ruled out with a sprained big toe on his right foot. Meanwhile, safety Jamal Adams has a chance to be back as soon as Week 3.
-
Boil Water Notice rescinded for West Kelowna Estates Water Service AreaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for the West Kelowna Estates Water Service Area.
-
-
More emergency department disruptions at South Okanagan General HospitalOliver and area residents are advised of temporary changes to emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.
-
Harvest connections in your neighbourhood with the help of a grantDo you have an idea to make your neighbourhood feel more connected?
-
Kelowna RCMP Electric Kick Scooter warningThe City of Kelowna was chosen as one of eight cities to take part in the three-year Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project initiated by the province of British Columbia.
-
Emergency scenarios playing out next weekThis exercise will include 87 members of Task Force 1 from Vancouver, as well as members from, Manitoba TF4, and the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
-
Prominent climate activist Seth Klein to speak in PentictonKlein is speaking in four Okanagan communities and sponsored by the Vernon Sustainable Environment Network Society and First Things First Okanagan.
-
Request for Public AssistanceKelowna RCMP received a complaint of a disturbance/suspicious occurrence which occurred between 7:50 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the bus stop on McCurdy Road at Craig Road.