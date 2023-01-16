Seahawks excited about future after surprising playoff berth

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In the moments after seeing the season end in the first round of the playoffs, Pete Carroll was already looking ahead to what the future could bring.

The oldest coach in the league isn’t planning on slowing down and for good reason. The Seattle Seahawks have remodeled their foundation and head into the offseason with an unexpected amount of excitement about what’s next.

“What has happened during the course of this season has been a tremendous amount of progress that we’ve made,” Carroll said. “We’ve made so much growth and there’s so much yet to occur here in the next turnaround.”

Seattle’s season ended with a 41-23 wild-card round loss to San Francisco on Saturday, but even being in the playoffs was among the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. After trading quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks were expected to be doormats.

Instead, Carroll and his crew won just enough to sneak into the postseason while relying on a bevy of younger players that will eventually form the core pieces to Seattle’s future.

The Seahawks also believe they solved their quarterback situation in the short term with Geno Smith’s performance, although the sides must find common ground on a contract that makes sense moving forward.

The task for Seattle this offseason will be improving its talent on the line of scrimmage and solve some of the defensive issues that cost the team games during the regular season, all of which may help close the gap with the 49ers in the NFC West.

“As long as we’re consistent on our approach and what we do, I think guys can really grow and guys can figure out what we have to do,” Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said. “I just think guys gotta understand you can’t come back the same player you...