Seahawks fail to solve defensive issues as slide continues

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A month ago, it seemed the Seattle Seahawks were in control of the NFC West race.

In the time since, the Seahawks (7-6) have punted that away, thanks to three losses in four games, an inability to stop the run and failure in defending their home field.

The latest stumble came Sunday when Carolina became the second straight team with a losing record to walk into Lumen Field, run through Seattle’s leaky defense and leave with a victory. Carolina’s 30-24 win was highlighted by 223 yards rushing, two weeks after Las Vegas rushed for 283 yards while beating the Seahawks in Seattle.

It’s a formula that has exposed Seattle’s defensive limitations for several weeks now. And when quarterback Geno Smith has an off game like he did Sunday and Seattle has no run game of its own to lean on, it added up to another frustrating and disappointing performance.

“That’s teams’ recipe to beat us, just run the ball. We play it well, we play it well, and then all of a sudden we keep leaking yards,” Seattle safety Quandre Diggs said. “That’s our kryptonite right now. Until we stop that, teams are going to continue to do it and we just have to take a stand. There is not too much that you can really say.”

There’s no simple solution for Seattle and no expectation that the game plan of its opponents is going to change until the Seahawks go out and stop someone. Seattle’s run defense is now 31st in the league in yards allowed with only Houston being worse. Of the 2,086 yards rushing allowed this season, 838 have come in the past four games.

And it’s not going to get easier with San Francisco next on Thursday night and a situation in which Seattle could end up watching its division rival celebrate an NFC West title on the Seahawks’ home field.

WHAT’S WORKING

Perhaps the only...