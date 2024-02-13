Seahawks finalize agreements with seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald

The Seattle Seahawks announced the hirings of seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald, including agreements with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durdee and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. Jay Harbaugh is Seattle’s new special teams coordinator, Scott Huff the offensive line coach, Karl Scott the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, and Kirk Olivadotti the inside linebackers coach. Scott is the only holdover from former coach Pete Carroll’s staff. He joined the Seahawks before the 2022 season. Olivadotti has spent the past five seasons as the inside linebackers coach with Green Bay.