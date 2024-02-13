Seahawks finalize agreements with seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald
The Seattle Seahawks announced the hirings of seven assistants for new coach Mike Macdonald, including agreements with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durdee and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. Jay Harbaugh is Seattle’s new special teams coordinator, Scott Huff the offensive line coach, Karl Scott the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, and Kirk Olivadotti the inside linebackers coach. Scott is the only holdover from former coach Pete Carroll’s staff. He joined the Seahawks before the 2022 season. Olivadotti has spent the past five seasons as the inside linebackers coach with Green Bay.
-
Salmon Arm RCMP stop dangerous driver involved in collisions in multiple jurisdictionsSalmon Arm RCMP teamed up with Golden, Revelstoke and Sicamous RCMP members in successfully arresting a pickup truck driver that crashed into two vehicles, ran a third off the highway, and fled from police.
-
Coffee with a Dispatcher returns: RCMPThis is your chance to meet with one of our BC RCMP 9-1-1 Police Dispatchers and find out the important role dispatchers play in public safety.
-
Do not place pots, pans or propane tanks into home recycling cartsThe City would like to remind residents that metal items including pots, pans, propane tanks and metal from any sort of residential or automotive parts cannot be placed in your home recycling carts.
-
Okanagan College (OC) recognized as a ‘BC Top Employer’The more than 1,200 employees who work at the College make it one of the largest employers in the region.
-
$50K to CMHA Kelowna’s Central Okanagan Rent Bank Amidst Unprecedented NeedA CMHA Kelowna program that provides financial support to help renters stay housed has had a financial boost from the Central Okanagan Foundation.
-
Kelowna RCMP incident on Casorso RoadIn an abundance of caution Casorso Road was closed for a short period of time until the incident was resolved resulting in one individual being arrested.
-
Boil water Advisory issued for Town of OsoyoosAs a precautionary measure, the Town of Osoyoos is also issuing a WATER QUALITY ADVISORY for the entire domestic water system to ensure users are aware of the potential for increased turbidity (brown and discoloured water).
-
Can you identify these suspects?The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a pair of suspects in a theft investigation.
-
Adornment refresh planned for Kelowna Memorial Park CemeteryKelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is committed to providing a beautiful space for families and friends to remember, celebrate and honour loved ones.