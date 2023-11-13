Seahawks find their way to 6-3 despite flaws and inconsistency
This year's Seattle Seahawks are the sort of team that will have fans booing at halftime and cheering as they leave the field two quarters later. Seattle's offense is unsightly at times and its defense sometimes struggles to get off the field. But for all their faults, the Seahawks are 6-3 and tied for the NFC West lead. And they're facing a five-game stretch that includes three divisional games, two of them against co-leader San Francisco. Quarterback Geno Smith has been inconsistent but was at his best in the second half of Sunday's win over Washington.
Agricultural Advisory Committee applications open: City of KelownaThe AAC consists of five or seven voting members from the agricultural industry and two non-voting members from Interior Health and the Ministry of Agriculture who will each serve for a two-year term.
Follow detour signs for temporary entrance to City Hall this ThursdayCity Hall will remain open, and anyone visiting the building is asked to watch for on-site signage and to follow the detours to the temporary entrance at the back of the building.
Coming to Vernon: U-Haul to Develop Industrial Land for New StoreA state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Vernon thanks to the recent U-Haul acquisition of 4 acres of industrial land at 4401 25th Ave.
Temporary detours of 33rd Street and 42rd AvenueStarting as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 33rd Street between 42nd and 43rd Avenues will be closed to through traffic.
MP Tracy Gray: Mortgages in CrisisRead the latest column from Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tray Gray.
