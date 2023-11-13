Seahawks find their way to 6-3 despite flaws and inconsistency

This year's Seattle Seahawks are the sort of team that will have fans booing at halftime and cheering as they leave the field two quarters later. Seattle's offense is unsightly at times and its defense sometimes struggles to get off the field. But for all their faults, the Seahawks are 6-3 and tied for the NFC West lead. And they're facing a five-game stretch that includes three divisional games, two of them against co-leader San Francisco. Quarterback Geno Smith has been inconsistent but was at his best in the second half of Sunday's win over Washington.