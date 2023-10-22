Seahawks get TDs from rookies Smith-Njigba, Bobo and rely on defense to topple Arizona 20-10

Kenneth Walker III rushed for a season-high 105 yards, rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo both caught first-half touchdown passes, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-10. Seattle rebounded from last week’s loss at Cincinnati that was filled with missed opportunities by relying on its defense to make key stops in the second half after a handful of mistakes by the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba caught his first NFL touchdown on a 28-yard reception in the first quarter and Bobo made a terrific 18-yard TD catch in the second quarter. Arizona QB Joshua Dobbs was 19 of 33 for 146 yards and was sacked four times. Dobbs ran for a 25-yard TD for Arizona's only touchdown.