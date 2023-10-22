Seahawks get TDs from rookies Smith-Njigba, Bobo and rely on defense to topple Arizona 20-10
Kenneth Walker III rushed for a season-high 105 yards, rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo both caught first-half touchdown passes, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-10. Seattle rebounded from last week’s loss at Cincinnati that was filled with missed opportunities by relying on its defense to make key stops in the second half after a handful of mistakes by the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba caught his first NFL touchdown on a 28-yard reception in the first quarter and Bobo made a terrific 18-yard TD catch in the second quarter. Arizona QB Joshua Dobbs was 19 of 33 for 146 yards and was sacked four times. Dobbs ran for a 25-yard TD for Arizona's only touchdown.
Parking expansion and trail upgrades for Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional ParkA portion of Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park will be closed beginning Monday, October 30 through to the end of November.
Kelowna announced as host for 2025 Brier curling tournamentGood things come to those who wait, and you can safely assume the 2025 Montana’s Brier will be worth the wait.
Tracy Gray In Your Service Report: Government Censorship OnlineAfter federal legislation Bill C-11 recently passed, the Canada Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced its plans to bring in a new registry for social media and online podcasts.
Vernon Police respond to suicidal man with firearm near Mabel LakeOn Thursday, October 26th, 2023, around 4:30 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm near Mabel Lake east of Enderby.
New head for Penticton RCMP appointed: leaves role at Kelowna detachmentInspector Beth McAndie is taking over the reins of the Penticton RCMP.
Kelowna RCMP issue public warning on sex assault suspectKelowna RCMP are cautioning the community after an attempted sexual assault of a child in the area of Glenmore Drive North and Summit Drive that occurred on October 24, 2023.
Repurpose your pumpkinOnce Halloween is over and your pumpkin decorations have had their time to shine, you can give them a whole new life.
Four women’s soccer players recognized by Canada WestFollowing their best season in team history, four members of the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team were recognized by Canada West on Friday as the conference announced it's all-star and all-rookie teams.