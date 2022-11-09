Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind.

Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should be recognized and appreciated a little more as a key reason why the Seahawks are finding as much success as they have through the first half of the season.

“They are all good, they can all be starters in this league,” Seattle QB Geno Smith said. “They do a great job of collectively working together. I think overall, each one of those guys are unique in their own way, and they all bring an added dimension to the offense.”

The numbers from Seattle’s tight ends trio aren’t overwhelming. But each has become such an important part for the Seahawks offense — both as blockers and pass catchers — that Seattle is finding ways to get them on the field more often.

No team in the NFL this season has run more plays out of three tight end sets than the Seahawks. According to Sportsradar, the Seahawks have run 84 offensive plays with Fant, Parkinson and Dissly on the field together. Next closest is Tennessee with 70 offensive plays with three tight ends and then a significant drop-off to Philadelphia in third with 49 plays.

Those might not seem like significant numbers in the bigger scheme of how many offensive plays have been run over nine games.

But for Seattle, it is an important number. Seattle’s “13" personnel with three tight ends and one running back is the third-most used formation by the Seahawks, and 32.9% of their plays out of that formation have resulted in first downs.

“All three of those guys can do a good job in the passing game whether they are running routes or protecting, and then...