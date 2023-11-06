Seahawks have faltered with chances to prove they're among NFL's best

Given the opportunity to prove they could compete with an opponent deemed one of the elite in the league, the Seattle Seahawks failed badly and in the process showed there are major concerns going into the second half of the season despite sitting in a tie for the NFC West lead. Seattle’s 37-3 loss at Baltimore amplified the gap between a good team such as the Seahawks and one such as the Ravens. Sitting at 5-3 through eight games isn’t a failure for Seattle. The Seahawks are tied for the division lead and should be right in the mix for a playoff spot into the final weeks of the regular season.