Seahawks have playoff destiny in their control after 2nd straight dramatic victory
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks are in control of their postseason fate. In some ways, that seems unthinkable. Seattle was in a tailspin just a month ago, losing four straight games for the first time under Pete Carroll. It’s been a circuitous route getting to this point. But it’s simple for Seattle thanks to two straight 20-17 wins, the second one coming on Sunday at Tennessee. If the Seahawks win their final two games, beginning this Sunday at home against Pittsburgh, they will make the playoffs for the 11th time in Carroll’s tenure.
RCMP looking for owner of Rolex found on Water StreetOn December 22, 2023, a good Samaritan visited the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment to hand over a what appears to be a genuine Rolex watch discovered outside a popular restaurant in the 1300 block of Water Street, downtown Kelowna earlier that day.
RCMP provide update on December 21 vehicle collision in Lake CountryAt approximately 5:30 p.m. on December 21, 2023 multiple responders from the Lake Country RCMP, Fire Department and Emergency Health Services attended a chain reaction vehicle crash involving eight vehicles at the intersection Highway 97 and Berry Road in Lake Country.
Warriors Wilson commits to Robert Morris UniversityThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Trent Wilson (’04) has committed to Robert Morris University.
RCMP vehicle stop near Keremeos leads to arrest of Kelowna and Penticton residentsOn December 20th, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., frontline officers from Penticton and Keremeos stopped a suspicious vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed along Highway 3A near the Keremeos Bypass Road.