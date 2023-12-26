Seahawks have playoff destiny in their control after 2nd straight dramatic victory

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks are in control of their postseason fate. In some ways, that seems unthinkable. Seattle was in a tailspin just a month ago, losing four straight games for the first time under Pete Carroll. It’s been a circuitous route getting to this point. But it’s simple for Seattle thanks to two straight 20-17 wins, the second one coming on Sunday at Tennessee. If the Seahawks win their final two games, beginning this Sunday at home against Pittsburgh, they will make the playoffs for the 11th time in Carroll’s tenure.