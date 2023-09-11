Seahawks know expectations took a hit with flop performance in opener
DK Metcalf and Quandre Diggs lost their cool. Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense were booed off the field. Both starting offensive tackles were injured and the stands were mostly vacant by the time the final play was snapped. The Seattle Seahawks season opener could not have gone much worse. Seattle’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opener was the worst home loss for the Seahawks in six years and one of the worst home defeats in coach Pete Carroll’s tenure. The Seahawks have always found ways to be competitive even in defeat, but the performance against the Rams was a deflating effort.
Deceased male located by KFD after attending brush fireOn September 10th just before 2:00am, Kelowna RCMP were contacted by the Kelowna Fire Department to attend a small brush fire off the west side of Spall Rd by Mill Creek.
Pilon aquired by Rockets in trade with Oil KingsThe Kelowna Rockets announced today they have acquired goaltender Jake Pilon from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for the Rockets seventh-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.
Household bulky items collection for North Westside residents: RDCONorth Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.
September traffic stops: RCMPSince the beginning of September the Salmon Arm RCMP have been busy out there on our roads.
Recovery of stolen bike leads to drug investigation: RCMPOn September 7, 2023 at midnight a patrolling Salmon Arm RCMP Officer located what he believed to be a stolen bike. There were two males with the bicycle.
UBCO Heat softball continues dominant run with second weekend sweepThe UBC Okanagan Heat softball team has put the country on notice with an impressive start to their 2023 campaign.
Golden's Kicking Horse Canyon stretch of HWY1 to close for extended periods in September and OctoberThe Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 project is nearing completion and the final construction push this fall requires the full extended closure of Highway 1 for two periods totalling 17 days.
Hughes, Houge Tally Twice As Warriors Knock Off Cents In MerrittThe West Kelowna Warriors used a pair of goals from both Cal Hughes and Simon Houge to come away with a 5-2 exhibition victory over the Merritt Centennials on Saturday night from the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Vernon firefighters prevent dumpster fire from spreading to nearby structureNo residents have been displaced due to the incident and no injuries have been reported.