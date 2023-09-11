Seahawks know expectations took a hit with flop performance in opener

DK Metcalf and Quandre Diggs lost their cool. Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense were booed off the field. Both starting offensive tackles were injured and the stands were mostly vacant by the time the final play was snapped. The Seattle Seahawks season opener could not have gone much worse. Seattle’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the opener was the worst home loss for the Seahawks in six years and one of the worst home defeats in coach Pete Carroll’s tenure. The Seahawks have always found ways to be competitive even in defeat, but the performance against the Rams was a deflating effort.