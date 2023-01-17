Seahawks know focus and fixes need to come on defensive side

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At his core Pete Carroll is still a defensive coach, a tug that at times perhaps pulls harder than being the one that oversees the entire Seattle Seahawks operation.

The ongoing struggles and inconsistency by Seattle on that side of the ball for several seasons has gnawed at Carroll. He built one of the great Super Bowl-winning defenses a decade ago and Seattle hasn’t been able to match that level since.

Which is why Carroll was quick to take ownership of Seattle’s overall defensive issues following the Seahawks’ playoff loss to San Francisco last weekend.

If Seattle intends to close the gap with the 49ers in the NFC West, improvement on defense must be at the forefront.

“The consistency wasn’t there, and I totally have to own that. This is me not getting it right fast enough,” Carroll said. “We can fix some problems, we are good at that, but then we weren’t complete in getting the issues solved. We weren’t as clean as we needed to be at the line of scrimmage, we didn’t fit as well as we needed to, and we made too many small errors that ended up being huge things.”

Seattle finished the regular season 26th in the league in total defense, 25th in scoring defense and 30th at stopping the run. A year earlier, Seattle was 28th overall and 31st at stopping the pass. In 2020, the season Seattle won the NFC West, the Seahawks were 31st at stopping the pass and 21st overall.

Seattle has not ranked in the top half of the league in total defense since 2018 when it was 16th overall, meaning what played out this season is not the outlier. And that’s what is bothering Carroll.

“It’s killing me, yeah, it’s killing me,” he said. “We are going to have to become more dynamic up front, we have to. We’ve kind of been in the same mode, we have to get more production...