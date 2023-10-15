Seahawks lament wasted chances in the red zone in a 17-13 loss to the Bengals
The Seattle Seahawks failed to take advantage of two late scoring opportunities in a frustrating 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Four times in the second half quarterback Geno Smith took the Seahawks into the red zone and came out of it with just a field goal. The Bengals defense intercepted Smith twice in the second half. The Bengals also twice stopped the Seahawks on fourth down from inside the Cincinnati 10 in the last 2:08 of the game to preserve the win.
