Seahawks leaning on rookies now paying off in strong start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll was in the middle of extoling one of the many rookies that have made an immediate impact on the Seattle Seahawks when he made perhaps the overstatement of the season in regard to his team.

“So far we’ve taken advantage of this past draft,” Carroll said.

No kidding.

Whether it’s offensive tackles Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas, defensive backs Tariq Woolen or Coby Bryant, or running back Ken Walker III, the Seahawks have received a wealth of production from their rookie draft class that’s a big reason why Seattle is sitting at 4-3 and currently on top of the NFC West.

Play the kids? Certainly, the Seahawks are taking that to the extreme and so far it’s paid off.

“It’s special. It’s like seeing your little brother shine,” safety Quandre Diggs said of the rookie defensive backs. “For me, those are really like my little brothers. I’ve been super excited about both of them since the jump.”

While the play of quarterback Geno Smith has deservedly earned most of the attention for Seattle’s surprising start, the rookie class is playing a role beyond what was expected back in April during the draft.

Woolen, a fifth-rounder, is starting at cornerback and is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four and had his streak of four straight games with a pick snapped last week. Bryant, a fourth-round pick, has taken over as the nickel cornerback for Seattle and is leading the league with four forced fumbles.

Cross and Lucas were the two expected to move into prominent roles and both have excelled as the starting left and right tackles respectively on Seattle’s improved offensive line.

And Walker has broken out in the past two weeks taking over as Seattle’s starting running back following a...