Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner says he intends on playing past the 2023 season
No matter whether the Seattle Seahawks season ends on Sunday or not, linebacker Bobby Wagner doesn’t plan on it being his last game. The 33-year-old, six-time first-team All-Pro selection said he has every intention of playing next season, which would be his 13th in the league. The Seahawks will close the regular season in Arizona needing a win over the Cardinals and a Green Bay loss at home to Chicago to make the postseason. Wagner will be in the middle of Seattle’s defense on Sunday as he has for nearly every snap of this season in his return to the Seahawks. Wagner will go into the finale with 168 total tackles and 3½ sacks.
-
-
Missing person: Robert Lee BainesMissing person: Robert Lee Baines
-
Peachland New Car ShowPeachland Council working with Peachland Chanmber on new May Day event
-
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Leaving BCLast week I had a conversation with a young couple with children about their friends leaving Kelowna.
-
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernments Take More in 2024
-
-
-
Missing person: Robert Lee BainesThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 83-year old Robert Lee Baines.
-
Impaired driver caught within 24 hours of new yearIn 2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences.