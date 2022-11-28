Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks.

But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West.

Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way.

The second straight loss came on Sunday when the Seahawks were run over by the Las Vegas Raiders in a 40-34 overtime loss that was capped by Josh Jacobs’ 86-yard game-winning TD dash.

The Seahawks allowed 283 yards rushing — a franchise record — and 576 total yards to a talented Las Vegas team that had underachieved through the first half of the season.

“We didn’t come out of the bye as sharp as we would like to,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “I have no idea if that had to do with the bye or not, but we just didn’t play well enough upfront and that’s where our focus will be here.”

This Seahawks team was always going to play with a thin margin where one major deficiency in a game was going to be difficult to overcome.

That was the case on Sunday. Seattle’s run defense was obviously putrid watching Jacobs run wild.

And even though Geno Smith threw for more than 300 yards, the Seahawks failed to have any successful run game of their own and committed a pair of turnovers, including a fumble at the Las Vegas 23-yard-line early in the fourth quarter.

WHAT’S WORKING

While the balance of the offense was not what Seattle wanted, Smith continues to show he can handle the load if the Seahawks need to lean on the pass game. Smith threw for 328...