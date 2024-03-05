Seahawks' makeover begins as Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly are released

The Seattle Seahawks' remodel under new coach Mike Macdonald has started as the team has released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly. Outside of Seattle’s decision to keep Geno Smith on board as the presumptive quarterback going into next season, the three moves are the most significant made so far since Macdonald was hired as the replacement for Pete Carroll. The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.