Seahawks' makeover begins as Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly are released
The Seattle Seahawks' remodel under new coach Mike Macdonald has started as the team has released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly. Outside of Seattle’s decision to keep Geno Smith on board as the presumptive quarterback going into next season, the three moves are the most significant made so far since Macdonald was hired as the replacement for Pete Carroll. The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.
Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect in grandparent scamThis individual was last seen leaving a building in the 1300 block of Ellis Street in Downtown Kelowna after meeting with an elderly woman to pick up money.
Mayors Column - Water ManagmentMayor Tom Dyas Navigating Water Management
MP Report: ArriveCan App ScandalRead the latest column from Kelowna—Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.
Structure Fire at 1000 block of Bernard AveAt approximately 4:00 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Dept responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Bernard Ave.
Mayor Tom Dyas: Navigating Water ManagementRead the latest column from Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.
