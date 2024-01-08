Seahawks missing playoffs after 9-8 campaign is another sign they've become average
The Seattle Seahawks have become rooted in being average. The Seahawks believed they made enough moves in the offseason and their talent was to the point that they could close the gap with San Francisco in the division. Instead, the Seahawks finished in third place at 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. Seattle struggled most of the season to run the ball and stop the run. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt may not be back. Coach Pete Carroll says he is committed to returning for a 15th season.
Understanding BC Assessment NoticesBC Assessment has recently mailed assessment notices to property owners across Penticton. The average residential property value has decreased by three per cent
Crews to begin repairing spray irrigation system main line this weekWork to repair a section of the City of Vernon’s spray irrigation system main line is scheduled to begin this week.
Fatal Collision on Westside: Vernon RCMPA single vehicle collision near the head of Okanagan Lake claimed the life of a Vernon man this weekend.
Apple Race Series now accepting applications for board of directorsThe Apple Race Series includes both the Apple Triathlon and Kelowna Marathon.
UBCO Heat Women’s soccer’s Young signs pro contract in IrelandUBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer forward Stefanie Young has signed her first professional contract as she's set to join Treaty United of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division for the 2024 season.
Successful book recycling pilot leads to permanent program: RDCOThe Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is extending its book recycling program for 2024 after a successful eight-month trial.
Arrest and charges in robberyA man is in custody and is facing a number of criminal charges following a robbery at a business in downtown Vernon on Saturday.
