Seahawks missing playoffs after 9-8 campaign is another sign they've become average

The Seattle Seahawks have become rooted in being average. The Seahawks believed they made enough moves in the offseason and their talent was to the point that they could close the gap with San Francisco in the division. Instead, the Seahawks finished in third place at 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. Seattle struggled most of the season to run the ball and stop the run. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt may not be back. Coach Pete Carroll says he is committed to returning for a 15th season.