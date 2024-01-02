Seahawks needing help to reach playoffs shows what's gone wrong this season for Seattle

Going into the final week of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves in the exact same position as a year ago when they needed a win and a Green Bay loss to make the postseason. The fact Seattle is in this spot yet again is an indictment on what’s gone wrong with this season. Back in the summer, the tone was that this would be the season where Seattle closed the gap in the NFC West and made the jump from surprise playoff participant to possibly challenging San Francisco as the best in the division. Instead, Seattle is already locked into finishing in third place in the NFC West and lost control of its path to the playoffs with Sunday’s 30-23 loss to Pittsburgh.