Seahawks needing help to reach playoffs shows what's gone wrong this season for Seattle
Going into the final week of the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves in the exact same position as a year ago when they needed a win and a Green Bay loss to make the postseason. The fact Seattle is in this spot yet again is an indictment on what’s gone wrong with this season. Back in the summer, the tone was that this would be the season where Seattle closed the gap in the NFC West and made the jump from surprise playoff participant to possibly challenging San Francisco as the best in the division. Instead, Seattle is already locked into finishing in third place in the NFC West and lost control of its path to the playoffs with Sunday’s 30-23 loss to Pittsburgh.
Peachland New Car ShowPeachland Council working with Peachland Chanmber on new May Day event
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Leaving BCLast week I had a conversation with a young couple with children about their friends leaving Kelowna.
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernments Take More in 2024
Missing person: Robert Lee BainesThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 83-year old Robert Lee Baines.
Impaired driver caught within 24 hours of new yearIn 2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences.
Free Early Childhood Education program offered in Salmon ArmFlexible course delivery that includes online and in-person instruction and full tuition support will allow more people in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap to pursue education and training in early childhood education beginning this month.
Key Trail Connections Contribute to Greater Vernon’s Status as Trails Capital of BCThe Regional District of North Okanagan is very pleased to announce the acquisition of a 4.2km section of the former Grey Canal irrigation flume from Coldstream Ranch for a future recreational trail.