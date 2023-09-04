Seahawks place second-year wide receiver Dareke Young on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks placed second-year wide receiver Dareke Young on injured reserve meaning he will miss the first four games of the regular season. Seattle general manager John Schneider said Young underwent groin surgery just over a week ago near Philadelphia and will need some time before he’s fully recovered. Young was poised to have the chance at a bigger role in Seattle’s offense this season with Dee Eskridge suspended for the first six games of the season. Young appeared in 13 games last season, but mostly on special teams and had just two receptions in his limited reps with the offense.