Seahawks QB Geno Smith won't face charges following arrest for investigation of DUI

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it will not pursue charges against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who was arrested in January 2022 for investigation of driving under the influence. Prosecutors said Smith’s blood alcohol level was at .038, less than half the legal limit of .08. Prosecutors say Smith’s THC concentration was 2.6, below the level of 5 needed to prove driving under the influence. Smith was pulled over on Jan. 10, 2022, after Seattle returned home from its final game of the regular season in Arizona.