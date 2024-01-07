Seahawks rally for 21-20 win over Cardinals, but still miss out on playoffs after Packers win
Geno Smith threw two touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks still missed out on the playoffs after the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears earlier in the afternoon. Arizona’s Matt Prater missed a 51-yard field attempt, wide right, at the buzzer. It was his second missed field goal of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks came into Week 18 of this regular season in a familiar position, needing a win in the finale and some help from another team to squeeze into the postseason. It worked out last season after the Seahawks beat the Rams and the Lions beat the Packers. This time around, it didn’t.
