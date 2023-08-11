Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following a domestic violence incident last offseason. Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23, following Seattle’s Week 7 game against Arizona. Eskridge’s representatives say that he was arrested on misdemeanor charges following an incident with his child’s mother in February, and that Eskridge has entered into a therapy program where the charges will be dismissed following completion. Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft.
-
Fire at Beach Bay declared out, Angle Mountain being heldUpdate: August 11, 2023 3:45 PM
-
Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire remains stable, guard construction continuesUpdate – Shuswap Emergency Program –August 11, 2023 – 12:45 PM
-
RCMP warn of phone scamsThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is warning the public to be watchful of their personal information be on alert for a phone "phishing" scam circulating in our area.
-
Preliminary results of Utility Rate Review, engagement nextCouncil will receive the draft Utility Rate Review designed to ensure the reliability of the City’s infrastructure on Tuesday before it heads out to public engagement.
-
City receives donation from Vernon Baseball Association for Lakeview projectWork continues on the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project with construction of the mechanical, washroom and storage building expected to be substantially completed by the end of August.
-
Kelowna RCMP arrest dangerous repeat offenderA dangerous repeat offender is back in custody after the Kelowna RCMP located him and a female in a stolen vehicle on Thursday August 10, 2023.
-
-
RCMP asking for the Public's Assistance to locate Missing PersonThe West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance locating 21-year-old Averyl Jollimore-Jacob of Kelowna, BC. Averyl Jollimore-Jacob was last seen on Saturday, July 1st.
-
New e-scooter parking strategy rolling out in Vernon’s downtown coreStarting today (Friday), 12 black mats with e-scooter icons are being rolled out in key locations throughout Vernon to show preferred parking locations for shared e-scooters.