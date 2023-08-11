Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games for violating personal conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following a domestic violence incident last offseason. Eskridge will be permitted to participate in all preseason games and practices but will have to leave the team before the start of the regular season. He will be permitted to return to the active roster on Monday, Oct. 23, following Seattle’s Week 7 game against Arizona. Eskridge’s representatives say that he was arrested on misdemeanor charges following an incident with his child’s mother in February, and that Eskridge has entered into a therapy program where the charges will be dismissed following completion. Eskridge was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2021 draft.